4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,268,000

Prime Downtown Davidson location, just 2 blocks from Main Street. Minutes from shops, restaurants, Farmer's Market, Davidson College and the Historic "Village Green". Beautifully appointed E.S. Johnson custom built home to be built on this prime in-fil basement home site. Modern Farmhouse design w/4 BRS and 4.5 baths. Open floorplan design w/fireplaces in the Great Room and on the outdoor porch. Primary bedroom on the main floor, 2 bedrooms up and a bedroom and bath in the basement. Lower level Family Room walks out to an outdoor patio. Custom features too numerous to mention, but homeowners have come to expect in an E.S. Johnson built home. The perfect opportunity for you to build your home on a quiet residential street and be within walking distance to all that the quaint town of Davidson has to offer. *Lot listed separately and available @ $315K. See MLS #3662040.