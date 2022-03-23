Look no further! You will love this spacious custom 3 story home built on a privately wooded culdesac lot. Anniston is in desired DAVIDSON but low Iredell County taxes. This home boasts 4+ bedrooms with plenty of room for offices/flex space/play rooms. Primary bedroom is upstairs and has a beautiful wood burning fireplace, along with 3 other bedrooms and an office, and 2 additional FULL baths. On the main level as you walk in from the garage you will find a huge mud room and open kitchen/living concept. HUGE basement is fit for entertaining, currently used as a media room and game room and has an incredible wet bar! Workout room and TONS OF STORAGE in the basement, but you have to check out the closet sizes in the entire house! I promise you will not lack storage!! The backyard oasis has an inground pool, spa, fireplace and sitting area. Enjoy your year round privacy in this home! Showings begin after noon on Friday, 3/18
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The content of what students in Iredell-Statesville Schools have available to them in the libraries was the focus for much of Monday’s board m…
Since 1989, the television and cultural behemoth that is “The Simpsons” has begun every episode with that same opening title sequence with a s…
Credit reporting agencies to wipe out most medical debt, J&J vaccine may have been underestimated, and more COVID news
- Updated
Equifax, Experian and TransUnion will eliminate billions of dollars from the accounts of consumers who faced unexpected medical bills that they were unable to pay. Plus, a study shows that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine provided lasting immunity at least six months after the shots, and more virus news.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 10-16. …
- Updated
A judge ruled former Kentucky clerk Kim Davis violated the constitutional rights of two same-sex couples when she wouldn't issue marriage licenses.
Today, The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newsp…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 6-12.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to address the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina as hospitalizations continue to drop across the state. The latest CDC update says most North Carolina counties have low levels of COVID-19.
- Updated
February is American Heart Month, and during this month, many people are more conscious about taking care of their heart.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 6-12. For more information regarding specific plots o…