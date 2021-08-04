Beautiful custom home situated on a lovely 1.16 acre lot in the desirable Davidson neighborhood of Westmoreland Farm. Custom trim detail throughout including coffered ceilings, crown moulding and wainscoting. Gorgeous knotty oak floors in random widths, glass doorknobs, beautiful windows & high ceilings. Home has great light and is very welcoming with large front porch & pretty double doors. Attractive owners' suite is on main level. Unfinished walk-out basement (2702 sq ft)is fully framed and pre-plumbed.. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, large bonus and 2 full baths. Main level has office, dining room, drop zone, laundry room,spacious pantry, half bath & sauna. Porte cochere, 2 car detached garage, screened porch. Two tiered patio with a custom built brick outdoor kitchen & fireplace. Great back yard w/plenty of room for a pool! Home is located on a cul-de-sac street just over 1.5 miles from Main St. and 5 minutes from River Run Country Club and the Greenway.
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,495,000
