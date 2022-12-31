4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,596,800

Rare opportunity to build and live in the heart of Davidson's walking district!! Beautifully appointed custom home, designed by the highly accredited E.S. Johnson Builders. The beautifully designed main floor offers a study/guest room with full bath. Kitchen has large island w/breakfast seating, large scullery, large family room w/views to large covered porch. Thermador appliances, Pella aluminum wood clad windows, quarter-sawn white oak island cabinets, vaulted beams in family room, 7" wide white oak hardwood flooring, and all the touches expected in an E.S. Johnson home. An additional office/studio over garage. Lower level has two en suite bedrooms, an exercise room, bonus room and oversized storage area. Stunning staircase tower, opens to all three levels. This home is a proposed floorplan and design according to specifications, adjustments can be made as needed/desired.