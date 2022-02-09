This gorgeous gem is nestled in a cul-de-sac on a private 2.37 acre wooded lot with beautiful backyard oasis in highly desired Anniston! Low county taxes! Spacious main floor features living/great rm w/12ft coffered ceiling and gas fireplace, open dining rm, family rm, gourmet kitchen w/stainless appliances, granite counters, oversized island w/dbl sinks, bkfst rm, bkfst bar, and walkout screened porch. Main floor owners’ suite features custom tray ceiling, dbl walk-in closets, luxury spa bath w/columns, jacuzzi tub, and 2 separate vanities. Upper level features large private bedroom and bath. Finished basement w/separate entrance features kitchen, dining, living, and huge flex room, 2 bedrooms, full bath, 9ft ceilings, walkout deck, and storage galore! Beautiful hardwoods, crown moldings, 7" baseboard moldings, 8ft doors, and large casement windows throughout. Triple zone HVAC w/UV air treatment. BRAND NEW roof and 3 door garage epoxy flooring! Other updates. Don’t miss this!
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 27-Feb. …
- Updated
Complaints of illegal drug activity led the Mooresville Police Department narcotics division to investigate, and as a result, a man was arrest…
- Updated
Two Mooresville Police officers were able to give a local dog a second chance in an emergency situation, thanks to their lifesaving efforts.
- Updated
A Mooresville man and woman were arrested on felony drug charges after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant Monday.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 23-29.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 20-26. L…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 23-29. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
Due to a transformer fire on Doolie Road, Lake Norman High School is being dismissed for the day today.
- Updated
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education briefly discussed COVID and the current mask mandate at Monday’s Committee of the Whole mee…
- Updated
A multi-million dollar renovation project that will turn the town’s skate park into a state-of-the-art skating facility is becoming a reality.