4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $2,383,500

Amazing Opportunity to Build a Luxury Custom Home on with Award Winning Plattner Custom Builders on the 11th Green of Davidson's River Run Country Club Course. Plattner is Ready to Build this Stunning 5,442 Sqft Home on the .48 Acre Lot, Complete with a Main-Level Primary Suite and 3 Spacious Secondary Suites. Known for Outstanding Craftsmanship, Professionalism and Quality, Plattner has an Amazing Team Architects and Designers in place to Assist You with the Selection of your Customizable Finishes. One of the Most Beautiful Facilities in the State, River Run offers a Complete Country Club Lifestyle. Members and guests enjoy a Championship Level Golf Course, Tennis and Fitness Facilities, Swimming and Dining. All of this sits just minutes from Downtown Davidson's Historic Main Street.

