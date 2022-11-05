 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $445,178

Enjoy a new townhome in the desirable community of Summers Walk, Town of Davidson. 3-story new construction townhome (4 BR/3.5 BA) includes oversized 2-car attached garage, guest suite w/full bath on ground floor, 2nd floor integrated covered deck, beautifully upgraded kitchen, & great storage space. Thoughtfully designed with a focus on allowing natural light to fill this open & spacious floorplan. The Summers Walk community offers an abundance of amenities including large swimming pool w/water feature, clubhouse, playground, parks, open green space, & community events. Walking trails throughout the community connect you to the West Branch Nature Trail & the 90-acre West Branch Nature Preserve bordering the north side of the community. This nature trail gives the Summers Walk community direct access to the towns many greenways, nature trails, bike lanes, parks, Davidson College, & Downtown Davidson! A perfect way to enjoy the outdoors & all the amenities of The Town of Davidson

