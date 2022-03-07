4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $459,000

Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home situated on a corner lot! So much living space offered with an office, dining room, living room, den, and open concept kitchen and great room. Gorgeous updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, island, and pantry. Entertain guests on the large deck overlooking your private backyard. The upstairs master bedroom features a sitting area and an en-suite bathroom with double sinks, a garden tub, and 2 walk-in closets. Three additional bedrooms upstairs as well as a loft and laundry room. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, and more.