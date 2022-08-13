4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $470,049
The Mooresville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a vape and tobacco shop Sunday.
Two major road projects should soon allow for better traffic movement around and through Mooresville.
Information from the community led to the arrest of a man suspected of robbing a tobacco and vape shop Sunday.
When Pie in the Sky closed the doors of the one and only location it had ever had in late May, Daniel Whitener and his sister Ashley Eggert we…
Tucked away on the back side of the Merino Mill in Mooresville, a company has been plugging away for years, working hard to expand their impac…
The Mooresville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a recent fraud case involving the use of coun…
Deborah Corriher, a Mooresville resident, wanted some fresh homegrown tomatoes, so she decided to plant one singular tomato plant. As it start…
Many medals are issued by the U.S. government to members of the Armed Forces. But what do the medals mean, how are they earned, and where do they rank in terms of prominence and prestige?
Culminating with the naming of the 2022 Teacher of the Year, the Mooresville Graded School District’s 2022 Convocation was a true celebration,…
A 26-year-old Mooresville man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night.