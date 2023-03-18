New Townhome in the desirable community of Summers Walk, Town of Davidson. New construction townhome (4 BR/3.5 BA) includes oversized 2-car attached garage, guest suite with full bath on ground floor, 2nd floor covered balcony, beautifully upgraded kitchen, & great storage space. The Summers Walk community offers an abundance of amenities including large swimming pool with water feature, clubhouse, playground, & greenspace. Walking trails throughout community connect to West Branch Nature Trail & the 90-acre West Branch Nature Preserve bordering the north side of the community. This nature trail gives the Summers Walk community direct access to the towns many greenways, nature trails, bike lanes, parks, Davidson College, & Downtown Davidson! Perfect way to enjoy the outdoors & all the amenities of The Town of Davidson. - Up to 6% incentive for closing cost, prepaids, and rate buydown, with use of preferred lender. Contract must be written by 03/31/23 with the home closing by 04/30/23.