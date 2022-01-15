4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $485,000

No waiting to be built. . Located minutes from Davidson College and downtown Davidson. Near multiple Greenway access points for exercise or easy strolls and just minutes walk to Hough High School!! A fenced-in yard, 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. This home has beautiful floors and welcomes you upon entry. Its open floor plan covers an excellent family area accentuated with large windows to illuminate the whole place and a cozy fireplace perfect for entertaining guests. This home has so many outstanding features including a chef's island kitchen w/ beautiful counters, tile backsplash, and a fireplace for those cold nights!