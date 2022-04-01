 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $526,000

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $526,000

Great home in Davidson w/rocking chair covered front porch! Open floor plan with lots of natural light, office with French doors, great room w/cozy gas logs fireplace and built-ins one each side. Enjoy the primary bedroom with tray ceiling and large walk-in closet. Bonus/rec room above the garage. Great location, close to schools, restaurants and shopping! Community connected to green-way that leads to downtown Davidson!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular