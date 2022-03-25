This stunning, full-brick, 3 Story high-end luxury townhouse, which is just four short blocks to the picturesque Downtown Davidson is now available! It is centrally located in the heart of the historic district, and you will have an easy walk to all of the shopping and award-winning restaurants that Davidson has to offer. Not only is the location fantastic, but the interior of this home will not disappoint! Site finished hardwoods, 42" cabinets, Andersen Windows, and a gas fireplace are just some of the features, but the current owners' work into the home is phenomenal. For example, on the 3rd floor, they added a full bath for the 4th bedroom/bonus, a New Maytag dishwasher & microwave never used, shelving in closets & the garage, a walk-in closet for the primary suite with built-in shelving, and SO MUCH more! This property presents an exceptional opportunity to be a part of one of the most desired areas of Lake Norman and NC. Schedule your showing today before it is too late!
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $569,000
