4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $587,000

Unique opportunity to own a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath in sought after Westbranch subdivision in Davidson! This former model home features tons of upgrades, Batten board & James Hardie board siding with partial stone elevation, covered front porch with swing, primary bedroom on main, hardwoods throughout main, Top Notch GOURMET kitchen, MASSIVE eat in kitchen that seats 8, stunning quartz countertops, with a fully screened back porch. Stainless steel appliances, double wall oven, gas stove top, recess lighting, and window treatments. Living area with fireplace, casual sitting area & formal dining. Two oversized bedrooms with a separate loft/bonus area. Fourth oversized bedroom over the garage with a rare full bathroom. Minutes from Downtown Davidson and close proximity to Lake Norman & Uptown Charlotte. Neighborhood boasts an expansive GREENWAY, playgrounds, community pool with clubhouse.

