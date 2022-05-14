Welcome to this beautifully designed Ridgewood former model home! Featuring 4BD/3BA, 2-Story Great Room & Open Floor plan. First floor has guest suite and full bath, gourmet kitchen with farm sink, quartz countertops, marble backsplash, double wall ovens, refrigerator, gas cooktop and dishwasher. Huge walk-in pantry & kitchen cabinets have upper stackers and soft close drawers throughout the home. Craftsman features include wainscoting in foyer entry, 5 panel raised interior doors, craftsman trim throughout the home & cove crown molding on first floor and tray ceiling. The upper floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Laundry (including washer/dryer and utility sink) and spacious Loft. Including wall coverings, window coverings, rugs & wall art/photos and custom trim features throughout that stay with the home. Home has interior surround sound speakers and outdoor speakers, keypad entry, wifi thermostats, smart light switches. Exterior irrigation front and rear yard.
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $613,100
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to close seven schools to out-of-district attendance for the…
At the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education meeting, board members approved the appointments of two new principals.
LEWISVILLE — A barn being used for a wedding reception accidentally caught fire and burned Saturday night. While no guests were injured, the barn was a total loss, according to Steve Williams, the assistant fire chief of the Lewisville Fire Department.
This fall, two students with local ties will be among the 75 new Morehead-Cain Scholars from across North Carolina, the U.S. and the world who…
An Alabama sheriff says escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a car chase with U.S. Marshals, according to an Alabama sheriff
A woman's voice — which authorities say is Vicky White's — is heard saying things including, "wait, stop ... airbags going to go off and kill us."
"I've got a serious situation here," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."
Vicky White's death leaves many questions after a week-long manhunt that started in Alabama and ended with an Indiana crash. Here's the latest.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 22-30. For more information regarding specific plots …
Recent traffic stops led to arrests of two people on drug and weapons charges.