4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $625,000

Beautiful 1.5 story home with covered front porch and covered back patio with a large extended patio and built-in natural gas firepit for entertaining. Gourmet Kitchen has wood flooring, a large island, breakfast bar, granite countertops, subway tile surrounds, stainless steel appliances with two ovens. Open floor plan. Great room has wood flooring, gas fireplace with stone and coffered ceiling. Formal Livingroom or office has wood flooring. Master bath has tile flooring, oversized tile shower and double sinks. Master Bedroom has two walk-in closets, carpeting, tray ceiling and door to the back patio.