Luxury brick townhome located one block away from Main Street in Davidson! Huge end unit with primary master on main floor and secondary master on upper level. This is a really unique opportunity to own a large townhouse within walking distance of restaurants, Davidson College, the farmer's market, shops, etc! Features include 2-story great room w/fireplace, Granite counters and stainless appliances in kitchen, Laundry hookups both upstairs and main level, main level hardwood floors, large loft area with terrace (perfect for home office), huge third floor featuring workout area, computer/music niche, billiard area, movie/lounge area. This space is truly so versatile that you could use it as a 5th bedroom suite as well. A ton of natural light comes through this home as there are an abundance of windows! Beautiful molding throughout. Nice neutral paint throughout. 2 car garage. Hurry, this one won't last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $674,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A crash involving an electric scooter and a pickup truck killed one person on River Highway near the Catawba-Iredell line Tuesday evening.
The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and S…
In the wake of the recent suicide of a Mooresville youth, the town of Mooresville and the Mooresville Graded School District have partnered to…
To help kick off the holiday season, a COVID Heroes Appreciation Day will be held Dec. 7 at Aliño Pizzeria in Mooresville.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 14-20.
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.
- Updated
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 9-12. For more information regarding specific plots of…
“There’s no place like home for the holidays”… Seriously, how cute is this renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath…New LVP flooring, kitchen & bathroo…
Autumn at Grandfather Mountain draws visitors from across the country to witness the vibrant changing of the leaves, as hues of yellow, orange…
GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTORS!! Well priced 1 (or 2) bedroom 1 bath home in Salisbury. This home offers spacious rooms, kitchen with breakfa…