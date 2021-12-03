 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $674,900

Luxury brick townhome located one block away from Main Street in Davidson! Huge end unit with primary master on main floor and secondary master on upper level. This is a really unique opportunity to own a large townhouse within walking distance of restaurants, Davidson College, the farmer's market, shops, etc! Features include 2-story great room w/fireplace, Granite counters and stainless appliances in kitchen, Laundry hookups both upstairs and main level, main level hardwood floors, large loft area with terrace (perfect for home office), huge third floor featuring workout area, computer/music niche, billiard area, movie/lounge area. This space is truly so versatile that you could use it as a 5th bedroom suite as well. A ton of natural light comes through this home as there are an abundance of windows! Beautiful molding throughout. Nice neutral paint throughout. 2 car garage. Hurry, this one won't last long!

