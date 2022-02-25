 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $699,900

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $699,900

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $699,900

This exquisitely crafted, custom, quality new home is located in highly desirable Archer Ridge. Low maintenance exterior with Hardi/Stone facade. From the time you enter the Foyer depicting white wainscoating, you will be amazed. The Kitchen boasts a grand island with a SS gas range with grill top and air fryer. Drop your dirty shoes & bookbags coming in from the garage (with epoxy floor) to the fantastic Laundry Room with hall tree drop zone. Plenty of room to socialize or getaway with not only a Great Room but a separate Den/Sitting Room which features a Shiplap wall surrounding the gas fireplace. The Owners Ensuite is stunning with exposed beams, tower separating 2 sinks, and humongous walk-in shower with tub. Three large bedrooms (one with its own full bath) upstairs, with barn doors, along with a loft for study or play time. Gas heat on Main w/separate thermostat for Owner Suite; Heat pump for upstairs. Septic to left of back patio so no worries if you want a pool or det garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16
Local News

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics