Better than new home in highly desirable Kenmare! Less than 2 years old with a private backyard, close to all LKN has to offer! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with 3 finished garages is sure to check off all the boxes! From the moment you step up on the front porch and through the front door you'll feel the sheer size as this home features an office space and dinning room before you hit the enormous open concept kitchen/living and keeping room/casual dining space. Gourmet kitchen & spacious living open out to a lovely covered porch acting as the perfect home to host! Upstairs you'll find a colossal primary bedroom, bathroom with room for all the activities and closet space galore. With 3 additional bedrooms and a loft at the top of the stairwell landing there is no shortage of square footage with this layout. Savor the flavor of the outdoors on the covered porch or the firepit amongst the trees. Close to Birkdale, downtown Davidson and the NEW Northern Regional recreation center!
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $725,000
