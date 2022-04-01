Prime nestled cul de sac location with expansive parklike setting in beautiful Archer Ridge Subdivision. Located conveniently between Mooresville, Concord, and Kannapolis, this home is listed as four bedrooms for septic permitting, yet current sellers are using six rooms. Two story foyer entry way with master suite on main level. In-law suite on main level (2nd flex room) with en suite currently being enjoyed as a 2nd bedroom on main level. Stacked stone fireplace and surround system in the family room with fresh paint. Expansive kitchen features breakfast bar, tile backsplash, large island, granite counters, and pantry. Breakfast recess has access to screened back porch and rear patio. Fabulous second level features spacious bonus room and three more bedrooms, two with en suite full baths offering unlimited potential for playroom, recreation space, or storage. Flat backyard great for entertaining. Home Warranty transfers with the home.
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $729,000
