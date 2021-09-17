 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $735,000

A truly Custom built full brick home on HUGE 1.74 acre lot is Anniston subdivision. The spectacular curb appeal and finishes this home has the total package and is meticulously cared for. Home boast beautiful hardwoods & extensive molding detail! Kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, wall oven & large walk in pantry. Sunny breakfast area overlooks the backyard! The main level features owners suite large owners closet w/ custom shelving and luxurious master bath offers jacuzzi tub. Two fire places are offered on main level flanked by custom built-in’s in the keeping room and large den. 2nd level features 3 BR's + a bonus! Jack & Jill bath, large closets & a walk-up attic! Home has a 3 -CAR GARAGE!

