Looking for a home with land and lower taxes? This beautiful 4 br/3.5 ba all-brick home sits on a large lot in the sought-after Davidson community of Anniston. Minutes from downtown Davidson, but with Iredell County taxes. Primary bedroom is on the first floor & features dual walk-in custom closets, and bath with dual granite vanities and garden tub. Three large bedrooms up--one with en suite bath. This immaculate home features a two-story great room with gas fireplace and built-ins. Abundant natural light and open floorplan that leads out to a deck with motorized awning and stunning sunset views. Flex rm on main has glass french doors & could be an office or formal living rm. Lots of wood flooring down, + new carpet and fresh paint thoughout. Take note of all the built-ins, two staircases and all secondary bedrooms greater than 13 x 13. There is also an unfinished third floor walk up that is plumbed for a half bath, as well as lots of storage throughout. Upstairs HVAC is brand new.
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $749,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was killed after a motorcycle struck a tree on Morrison Plantation Parkway in Mooresville Saturday afternoon. The Mooresville Polic…
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for Queens Landing,…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 13-21. For more information regarding specific plots o…
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.
Church starts women’s group
*Offer has been accepted* Situated on nearly 1 acre in Rowan County! 3 bedroom, 2 baths, and plenty of living space with over 1500 square feet…
LONG RANGE SUNSET VIEWS OF LAKE NORMAN! STUNNING HOME right off the Langtree exit! Privately located in the premier community of COVE KEY! COV…
- Updated
A statewide mask mandate will lapse Friday, but Gov. Roy Cooper said the state strongly encourages North Carolinians to follow the latest advi…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 18-24.