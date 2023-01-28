4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $774,900

This spacious, exquisite, luxurious home constructed with uncompromising quality in a coveted neighborhood is THE ONE! Flooded with natural light & elaborate finishes this home is ideal for entertaining or a family home with the potential for a playroom or nursery in lieu of an Office. From the time you enter the front door you will be amazed. The Kitchen boasts a grand island with a SS gas range and high-end appliances. Drop your dirty shoes & bookbags coming in from the garage (with epoxy floor) at the hall tree drop zone. The opulent Owners Ensuite is stunning with exposed beams, separate vanities, and enormous shower/tub area and is directly accessible to the vast Laundry Room. Everyone can be included during dinner parties due to the openness of the Kitchen/Great Room/Dining Room. For the one that desires privacy, the massive upstairs ensuite Bedroom/Bonus is perfect. Retreat from the busy city to your new beautiful home that feels like you're in the country.