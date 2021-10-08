Where can you find single family, new construction with LAKE ACCESS, WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN DAVIDSON AND MINUTES TO I77? Well, come visit The Reserve at Lake Davidson where lots are selling quickly! Charming cottage, modern farmhouse design, MASTER DOWN, and just over 3200 SF built by Foundation Homes Residential. Main level living with impressive master suite design and office. Upstairs boasts two exceptionally large secondary bedrooms with en suite baths and generously sized bonus room or additional bedroom. There's still time to meet with Foundation Homes' in-house designer and personalize your space. Exclusive community lake access for paddleboarding, kayaking, canoeing, swimming. Walk to downtown Davidson, movie theater, the planned Beaty Street Park, grocery store, eateries and more!
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $795,000
