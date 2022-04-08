Davidson city and school district. Turn-Key home Built Sept 2017 original owner. Tons of Natural Light and Open floor plan w/ large dining room area. The resort-like backyard features a 150k highly efficient gas in-ground pool, new in 2021, w/ a 9 ft deep end, waterfall feature, and SPA + remote that controls heat, jets and pool lighting- featuring 20 colors/shows! 15 trees will grow tall and wide for privacy. 4 Bedrooms + first floor bonus room for activity room/office. 2nd floor has open flex space for TV room/office. Large Master has a large walk-in closet, garden tub and walk-in glass shower. Upgrades include- Custom built floor to ceiling entertainment Cabinet in living room w/ an electric fireplace and plenty of storage, pool in 2021, huge travertine deck, Landscaping, tall metal fencing with 2.5 slats for small dogs, built in Doggy Door and Slider to pool. 75” TV, W/D + gas grill incl. Close to schools and downtown- don’t miss out on this opportunity to own in Davidson proper!
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Every day for a month, when Luke McClelland got home from school, he would go about the same routine of watering, measuring and moving a quart…
MOORESVILLE — As Blue Devil slugger Lauren Vanderpool stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, her team trailed arch-rival La…
Chris Stonestreet, historian of colonial history of the North and South Carolina Piedmont, was honored by the North Carolina Chapter of the Na…
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots …
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
Dr. Michael Royal, Mooresville Graded School District assistant superintendent of secondary education, was among 25 school and district leader…
The students at Lake Norman High School were in their various places, some meeting to give and receive stage instructions, others taking care …
MOORESVILLE — The distinct ping of a well-hit softball echoed across the stadium. Hickory Ridge’s Tori Kirkpatrick had sent the ball deep into…
Amid the U.S. housing crunch, some are finding a solution in Accessory Dwelling Units, also know as granny flats, in-law units or backyard bungalows.