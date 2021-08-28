4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $799,000

Walking distance to downtown Davidson, the proposed Beaty Street Park AND EXCLUSIVE COMMUNITY LAKE ACCESS. Incredible location and opportunity to work with one of Lake Norman's premier home builders. You will work directly with the builder to design your own personal space and select your finishes. Popular master on main plan with three full bedrooms, bonus and walk in attic storage up. Optional full guest bath on main level. Superior craftsmanship and quality build. Intimate community of 18 homesites with 7 existing homes and 2 under construction. Lake access area is steps away. Minutes to I77 and walking distance to shops, restaurants, Griffith Street Park, Davidson Day and Community School of Davidson. Exciting opportunity to be part of this special community! http://cobblecreekcustomhomes.com/