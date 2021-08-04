Incredible FULL brick, 3 garage, 4 bedroom ,3.5 bath home. Master bedroom is on the main level with newly renovated master bath. 3 bedrooms up each have direct access to a full bath. Bonus plus extra room being used as exercise room. 2 story great room with lots of windows. Open floor plan with kitchen, breakfast and great room combination. Formal living room with vaulted ceiling. Gourmet kitchen has new counters and backsplash and the appliances were updated 3 years ago. Formal dining room. Office. Sunroom. Check out the photos and video to see the incredible back yard. Up close it's a private pool with hot tub and waterfall feature, travertine pavers, and outdoor stone fireplace. Further back is huge yard that would fit playsets plus a trampoline plus a garden and more. French door from the master bedroom to the backyard pool area. Gorgeous stone wall terraced front yard. Park like setting side yard. No showings until Friday Aug 6th
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $849,900
