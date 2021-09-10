4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,150,000

Your Sunset Paradise on Lake Norman awaits! Located on a point with over 205' of panoramic shoreline, with a private pier, gazebo & floating dock plus 2 concrete boat launches. This rare gem is awaiting your updates to make this home your private sanctuary on .75 acres with no HOA & VRBO friendly. The original section of the home was a log home with beautiful exposed logs & beamed ceilings. Additions to the home made in 1990s. Master on upper level, vaulted ceiling in the 2 story Great Room. Enjoy the evening in the sunroom hot tub while taking in panoramic waterfront vistas. Lushly wooded lot with tons of privacy & circular driveway. Spacious 2 car attached garage with tons of extra storage in the heated/cooled tall crawl space under kitchen area, accessible from outside. Front and backyard in-ground irrigation. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants & quick access to Charlotte & the airport with great North Lincoln County school options.