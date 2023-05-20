**NEW CONSTRUCTION** Beautiful custom home in sought-after gated community of James Plantation. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths on 3.3 acres. Large bonus could be 5th bedroom. Hallmark wood floors throughout main living areas. Quartz and natural stone countertops. Multi-zone heat and air. Luxurious master bath with multi-valve shower and freestanding tub along with heated floors. Epoxied garage floor. Tankless water heater. Enjoy living in the middle of Denver in a gated community on 3.3 acres, minutes from Hwy 16 bypass and only minutes to Charlotte, Mooresville and Huntersville.