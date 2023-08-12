This custom-built masterpiece at 7534 Webbs Rd is a true testament to luxurious living. Designed with the utmost attention to detail, this home exudes elegance and sophistication. Step inside and be captivated by the grandeur that awaits you. The open floor plan seamlessly connects the kitchen, living room, and dining area, creating an inviting space for entertaining guests or simply enjoying everyday life. Sunlight dances through glass doors that lead out to the back deck as you sip your morning coffee or host unforgettable gatherings. With four bedrooms and five and half baths, there is ample room for both relaxation and privacy. The main suite is a sanctuary unto itself - boasting a jacuzzi tub perfect for unwinding after a long day, and a separate shower offering pure indulgence. This extraordinary property also offers practicality alongside its undeniable beauty, a 3-car garage that provides shelter for your vehicles or boat. Conveniently located within 5 mins from access area.