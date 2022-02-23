 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,350,000

Stunning waterfront home in Sailview with lovely views of Lake Norman! Grab your paddle board or kayak and hop on the water! Three level custom home was built to impress. Main level features a spacious dining room, custom kitchen, breakfast room and gorgeous primary bedroom and sunny screened porch. Upper level features 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and bonus room with walk out storage space. This home was meant for entertaining! The Lower level features a Theatre room, Kitchen, Guest Bedroom, bathroom, Billard, Family Room and more storage. Enjoy time spent grilling by the pool, sitting under the covered porch or relaxing by the firepit. The Heated Saltwater pool and hot tub can be controlled by your phone. Boatslip 2A-16 is located by the community pool. 7500lb Boat Lift included! Alexa flush mount smart system throughout the home. Massive garage with cabinets and epoxy flooring. Superb cul-de-sac location. Community Pool, Tennis Courts & Playgrounds. Great Lincoln county school district.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16
Local News

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics