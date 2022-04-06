NEW PRICE! Sellers have found their next home & are motivated to close quickly. Come home to one of the best locations on Lake Norman. Better than main channel. Covered dock w/ lift. Wide, calm, deep-water cove keeps boat/dock protected. Your cove offers some of the best water sports on LKN. Paddleboard/kayak/boat to the local island for a day on the beach. Walk to restaurants, Lincoln Charter School, & Rescue Squad Park. Less than 1 mile to LKN Brewery, 25 mi. to CLT airport. Low Lincoln County taxes & highly rated schools. Light floods 2-story great rm & kitchen. Lake views from Great Room, Kitchen, Owner's Suite, Office, Basement Bar/Living Room & upstairs bedroom. Finished walk-out basement w/ 2nd living qtrs. Perfect for entertaining or use as an in-law suite. Keep lake toys in huge unheated basement storage rm w/ built in shelving or use as workshop. Speakers throughout, interior & exterior. Enchanting exterior lighting. Community pool & boat/RV storage lot. Hurry! Agent owner.
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,600,000
