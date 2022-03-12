4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,600,000

This gorgeous home sits on 191’ of shoreline along Lake Norman. Enjoy the best of lake living with a private dock and a heated, salt water pool which is surrounded by a beautiful patio, pavilion and wood burning fireplace. Built by Copper Builders, the home features a gorgeous white kitchen with a large island, double ovens and a gas cooktop. Beautiful water views from several rooms. Main level includes primary bedroom, an office with French doors & a formal dining room. Second floor has three bedrooms, two full baths & spacious bonus room. Don’t miss the large unfinished attic space! A deck runs along the whole backside of the house and includes a covered area. An outdoor kitchen has room for a grill and smoker. Full yard irrigation and drip lines are supplied by lake water. The sellers have added a greenhouse and established garden areas. Eastwind Cove also features a neighborhood pool, lake access and boat storage.