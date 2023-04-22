2023 BUILDER OF THE YEAR, Copper Builders bring you Lakeside living at its finest. This open floor plan combines the kitchen, living and dining areas into a light-filled space for entertaining. Sliding glass doors open to a porch for year-round enjoyment. Practical design features include a spacious laundry room with drop zone, a split-bedroom plan, and a master suite with spa-like privacy. A basement with an additional bedroom, with an exercise room; or design your own private guest suite or home office. A DOCK is already IN PLACE so bring your boat and enjoy all that Lake Norman has to offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,630,000
