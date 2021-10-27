4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,850,000

EXCEPTIONAL WATERFRONT PROPERTY w/big water views and level yard w/easy access to almost 200' feet of shoreline!!! Architect/owner designed this custom home for life on the lake - 4 BR's/5 full baths w/views from almost every room. Huge great room w/soaring ceilings and stacked stone fireplace. Luxurious owner's retreat w/sitting room, fireplace, coffee/wet bar, mini fridge, and deck access. Even a main floor guest room w/full bath! Spacious eat-in kitchen w/island and plentiful storage leading to a large sunroom. Off the back staircase is an entertainer's dream - huge bonus room w/wet bar, pool table, and beverage fridge. But the show stopper is the stunning 250 sf glass enclosed "Poet's Cottage" w/stone fireplace and half bath overlooking the lake! Perfect for a home office, retreat, yoga studio, etc. Enjoy the sunset and views from the gazebo on the dock; boat and PWC lifts included.