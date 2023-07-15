Beautiful waterfront home on Lake Norman with just under 5000 sq ft! Gorgeous lake views from almost every room! Spacious open floor plan with tons of great features including 2 fireplaces with built-ins, custom soft close cabinetry, quartz countertops, luxury Thermador appliances, custom light fixtures, vaulted ceilings, custom closets, large Trex deck (New Nov 2022), huge patio area, 2 tankless water heaters, irrigation system, water filtration system & 3 car garage w/ epoxy flooring. Awesome bonus room upstairs w/ full bathroom! The amazing walk out basement features a 2nd kitchen area, living room w/ fireplace, 2nd primary bedroom with full bath, home gym/office area w/ 1/2 bath. Don't miss all the unfinished space in the basement for an additional bedroom, media room, or wine cellar! Large backyard & plenty of room for a pool. The additional lot next door is included making the property just under 1.5 acres w/ endless possibilities! Great location in Denver with no HOA!