4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $2,000,000

Your Lake Norman Sunrise Paradise awaits! Situated on the main channel of Lake Norman this home features spectacular BIG sunrise views with private pier, gazebo & sandy beach. Built in 2018 with 2x6 framing & Icynene insulation & decorative ceilings throughout. HUGE VRBO rental opportunity with apartment above the garage with separate entrance & private balcony&NO HOA. Backyard is flat and fenced. This home boasts a very open floor plan, lots of natural light, an elevator, a large conditioned wine cellar, a greenhouse & vegetable garden. The gourmet kitchen features a huge center island with leathered granite & Kitchen Aid appliances, GE Monogram gas cooktop, butler's pantry, built-in desk area & lots of concealed storage cabinets. You will love the Artist's cottage down near the waters' edge. Downstairs features 2 bedroom, a theater area with drop down screen, a fabulous wet bar featuring a wine-barrel sink, waterfront office & the wine cellar plus lots of storage.
