4 bedroom 3 bath immaculate ranch with screened in back porch. Open concept with large primary suite with walk in closet and extra large walk-in shower. Large secondary bedrooms. Granite and stainless steel appliances in chefs kitchen. Patio with fire pit and spacious backyard. NO SMOKING. All occupants 18 years & older who will be living in the property $50.00 non-refundable application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities, yard work and trash service. Available June 1st.
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $2,575
Related to this story
Most Popular
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
"I think I'm gonna cry," Pat Sajak commented. Watch a clip from tonight's episode here.
Two more horses died in the hours before Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
If you’re going to spot a coyote this year, it’ll most likely be over the next few weeks.
There has been practically no information released other than his family initially asking for privacy and a post last week on Foxx's verified …