4 bedroom 3 bath immaculate ranch with screened in back porch. Open concept with large primary suite with walk in closet and extra large walk-in shower. Large secondary bedrooms. Granite and stainless steel appliances in chefs kitchen. Patio with fire pit and spacious backyard. NO SMOKING. All occupants 18 years & older who will be living in the property $50.00 non-refundable application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities, yard work and trash service. Available June 1st.