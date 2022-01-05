Exceptional private lakefront estate nestled on 4.5 acres. This masterfully constructed residence is the flagship home for Old Hickory Log Homes and is the builder's personal residence. You will feel like you are on vacation as you enter the private wooded drive through a gated entry. There are 7 garage bays (3 attached and two detached garages). All garages are heated and cooled. This luxury log home has over 8000 square feet with 4 bedrooms, a media room, billiards room, two kitchens, and views of Lake Norman from nearly every room. The grounds have a gorgeous pool area with hot tub and outdoor fireplace overlooking Lake Norman.
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $2,999,999
