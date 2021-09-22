4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $3,000,000

Want to have your own peninsula with huge views from your 890 feet of shore line with rip rap. This property is truly one of the most unique properties in the Westport Lake area. This vintage home was updated in 2014 to provide all the needed creature comforts you desire. Offering long channel views from all rooms of the house. Relax in the large Florida room with lake breezes flowing through while you view miles of water activity on a main channel. In winter, cozy up near the two story wood burning fireplace built of stones from the property, oh so long ago. The main level offers a gourmet kitchen, high end appliances, dining area, a huge family room, three comfortable bedrooms, master bedroom with en-suite and walk in closet. Included on the main level is a loft, which could be an office or bedroom. Sip your morning coffee overlooking the lake from your elevated extended deck just off the family room and master access. This home offers everything you could want.
