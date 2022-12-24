4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $335,000

Your rocking chair front porch welcomes you home to this Hazelwood plan. This spacious 4br/3ba. story and a half ranch home features an open floor plan, and plenty of storage, with lots of closet space, walk in attic space, plus a 2 car garage. So whether you are enjoying your morning coffee on the front porch, or grilling on the back patio, Kinsley has you covered with your lawn maintenance included with the HOA, in this 55+ community.