Excellent opportunity in this new, never lived in home! This charming Denver home sits on a cul-de-sac homesite in the Stratford community, conveniently located just off HWY 16. The home greets you with a covered front porch and a stone, shake and siding front elevation. Step inside and you'll find a spacious, open floorplan. The kitchen overlooks the great room and features white cabinets and granite countertops with stainless steel appliances, including a gas range and refrigerator. Upstairs, the master suite features a huge walk in closet and a private master bath with dual vanities and granite countertops. Three nicely sized secondary bedrooms, a laundry room and a hall bath with dual vanities and granite countertops finish out the second story. Out back, you'll find a patio overlooking the wide rear yard, ready for your finishing touches! visit www.thefishersrealestate.com for more information.
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $340,000
