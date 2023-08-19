Welcome Home! This beautiful home in the desirable town of Denver is like-new and fresh on the market. Located just minutes from Charter schools, shopping and dining options, as well as Triangle Circle, this home is a great option for a homebuyer looking for convenience. Featuring a beautiful open floor plan, this home has a large living area, dining area, and beautiful kitchen with subway-tiled backsplash over quartz countertops and a large peninsula with room for seating. Upstairs, you will find a large loft area, three generous bedrooms, a guest bathroom, laundry and the beautiful primary suite. This stunning retreat features a large en-suite bathroom with dual sinks and a custom tile shower, as well as a spacious walk-in closet. Stop by today, don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of Denver!
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $379,900
