Welcome to Melwood Estates, nestled in the tranquil countryside of Denver, NC. Situated just minutes away from highways and conveniently located outside of Charlotte, this community offers the perfect balance between peaceful rural living and easy access to city life attractions. Denver truly embodies the best of both worlds. Allow us to introduce you to our latest offering, a stunning home built in 2021. Boasting four generously sized bedrooms, including a luxurious owner's suite located upstairs, this residence is designed to provide comfort and space for the entire family. Additionally, a spacious loft area provides the perfect setting for entertaining guests or enjoying quality time with loved ones.The attention to detail and meticulous care put into maintaining this home is evident, ensuring that it is move-in ready and ready to become your haven. We invite you to explore everything that this lovely home has to offer.