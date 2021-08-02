Welcome Home! The charming effects of this 4BR will not disappoint. There is hardwood flooring throughout most of the home Primary Bedroom located on the main, and enticing fireplace to cozy up to in the Great Room. An inviting screened in porch to entertain guests out back. Enjoy the scenery of the evenings on the bricked patio with built in firepit. Kitchen has granite counter tops and recently painted cabinets. Along with a Fenced in backyard for the kids and fur babies to run around in. All Kitchen appliances convey.
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $385,000
