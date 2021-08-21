4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $389,755

Privacy abounds with this gorgeously customized home in Denver on almost two acres. Set away from the road, enjoy privacy w/ walnut trees, creek, rural views & quiet spaces, while right down the road from public lake access. Nearly a brand new home; does not disappoint. Open living spaces, split bedroom plan, entertaining space, you name it. Master suite appointed w/ large walk-in closet & a unique secured 6'x7' storage room w/ 1' thick walls. Master bath has an enormous 4'x9' walk-in shower w/ rain showerhead & spa-like atmosphere. Kitchen w/ ample counter space for all chef needs, including black S/S appliances. Separate den w/ rock fireplace (gas or wood-burning). Large 8'x18' covered front porch for hot summer days when you still want to enjoy the outdoors. Store everything extra in the included huge 14'x36' building w/ TWO storage lofts! This home does not disappoint- dare to compare to others in this price point with a coveted Denver address close to LKN, Charlotte & Mooresville.