4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $400,660

The Jordan Plan by H&H Homes: This well planned home has options for 3, 4 or 5 bedrooms. The Master Suite is located on the first floor. The dining room with coffered ceiling is connected to a large kitchen with an island for easy entertaining. The kitchen is open to a gorgeous two-story family room. Upstairs in the Jordan are the additional bedrooms and loft option. This community just finished construction of its cabana and pool. Just around the corner is Lake Norman, where numerous types of water and nature fun can be enjoyed. This community is perfect for a family that enjoys nearby recreation. Don't miss your opportunity to live in Creek Park!