The Jordan Plan by H&H Homes: This well planned home has options for 3, 4 or 5 bedrooms. The Master Suite is located on the first floor. The dining room with coffered ceiling is connected to a large kitchen with an island for easy entertaining. The kitchen is open to a gorgeous two-story family room. Upstairs in the Jordan are the additional bedrooms and loft option. This community just finished construction of its cabana and pool. Just around the corner is Lake Norman, where numerous types of water and nature fun can be enjoyed. This community is perfect for a family that enjoys nearby recreation. Don't miss your opportunity to live in Creek Park!
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $400,660
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Mooresville man died Monday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 77 near the 40 mile marker.
- Updated
A third person has been charged in connection with the death of a Cornelius man at a Mooresville park.
According to 2020 U.S. Census data, Mooresville’s population has grown by more than 50 percent in the last 10 years, causing the town’s four v…
- Updated
A 25-year-old Mooresville man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night on Shearers Road.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 18-26. For more information regarding specific plots o…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and S…
At 3 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer North Carolinians an update on the state's progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
- Updated
The 85th Iredell County Agricultural Fair kicked off Friday night with fanfare, excitement and crowds streaming in through the gates.