Welcome Home! This beautiful home in the desirable town of Denver is like-new and fresh on the market. Located just minutes from Charter schools, shopping and dining options, as well as Triangle Circle, this home is a great option for a homebuyer looking for convenience. Featuring a beautiful open floor plan, this home has a large living area, dining area, and beautiful kitchen with subway-tiled backsplash over quartz countertops and a large peninsula with room for seating. Upstairs, you will find a large loft area, three generous bedrooms, a guest bathroom, laundry and the beautiful primary suite. This stunning retreat features a large en-suite bathroom with dual sinks and a custom tile shower, as well as a spacious walk-in closet. Stop by today, don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of Denver!
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $409,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Huntersville teens died in a vehicle crash following a chase with the Mooresville Police Department, according to law enforcement officials.
Carolina Caring is leading the way in health care innovation by offering a creative solution to a nationwide problem — the shortage of certifi…
A social media influencer died soon after live-streaming himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of TikTok, stat…
Frank Fritz and lifelong friend and reality-show co-star Mike Wolfe have reunited after nearly three years without seeing one another.
In their first meeting since public records requests revealed hundreds of group text messages between Superintendent Jeff James and numerous I…