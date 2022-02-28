4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $415,000

Help me welcome this one the market!! She is Gorgeous! Lots of space in this 4 bedroom home in Villages of Denver! Open flow with beautiful HUGE kitchen! Tons of cabinets with gorgous granite countertops and a large center island. Oversized breakfast area / morning room with tons of light. Additional play/ office space tucked away behind the great room. Loft/ landing is perfect for a second living space. Bedrooms are extremely spacious and nicely placed upstairs. Large flat fenced yard with fire pit. Villages of Denver offers amazing amenities and is ideally located with easy access to NC16 & 485.