4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $428,910

The desirable Trillium plan is a great open concept home perfect for entertaining. This home offers a beautiful kitchen with a large living room area that is open to the kitchen. Upstairs are 3 additional bedrooms, a full baths, a bonus room. This community just finished construction of its cabana and pool. Just around the corner is Lake Norman, where numerous types of water and nature fun can be enjoyed. This community is perfect for a family that enjoys nearby recreation. Don't miss your opportunity to live in Creek Park!